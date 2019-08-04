OFFERS
Chino Valley schools using ‘Child Find’ program for early intervention

For students that are new to CVUSD, a classroom teacher will conduct a screening within 45 days of enrollment that addresses the following: hearing, vision, adaptive, communication, social/emotional, and motor skills. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: August 4, 2019 9:40 p.m.

The Chino Valley Unified School District has the responsibility to assist with the identification of children (3 to 21 years of age) who have a suspected disability.

For children birth to 2 years of age, CVUSD is required to provide information on early intervention services and referrals to the Arizona Early Intervention Program (AZEIP) for evaluation and appropriate services.

Child Find is a component of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which requires an ongoing process for locating, identifying, and evaluating children suspected of having a disability, regardless of the severity of the disability.

For students that are new to CVUSD, a classroom teacher will conduct a screening within 45 days of enrollment that addresses the following: hearing, vision, adaptive, communication, social/emotional, and motor skills.

If any concerns are indicated, the student will be referred for further assistance and parents/guardians will be notified. The Chino Valley Unified School District ensures that a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) is provided to all individuals with disabilities who qualify for special education and related services at public expense.

CVUSD will ensure that:

-Transition conferences for children 2 years 6 months to 2 years, 9 months will be held

-By the child’s 3rd birthday, an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP) will be developed and implemented

-For the child who turns 3 during the summer, the IEP team will determine the date for services to begin, including eligibility for Extended School Year Services (ESY).

Special education includes specially designed instruction and related services provided by the school district for students who have one or more of the following disabilities according to federal criteria, and the IEP team has determined that the student’s disability is adversely affecting their performance/access to the general education curriculum:-Learning Disability

-Speech/Language Impairment

-Orthopedic Impairment

-Other Health Impairment

-Intellectual Disability

-Emotional Disturbance

-Autism

-Multiple Disabilities

-Traumatic Brain Injury

-Visual Impairment

-Hearing Impairment (including Deafness)

-Deaf-Blindness

If you are concerned about a child’s academic, speech, physical, or emotional development and think that a disabling condition is potentially present that interferes with their educational progress, please contact the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Office of Special Services at 928-636-0363.

Child Find Dates for screenings for the 2019-20 school year are as follows: -July 31

-Aug. 28

-Sept. 25

-Oct. 30

-Nov. 20

-Dec. 18

-Jan. 29, 2020

-Feb. 26, 2020

-March 25, 2020

-April 29, 2020

-May 13, 2020

-June 24, 2020

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.

