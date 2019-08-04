OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around the Bluhmin' Town: My beloved horse Baxter is gone

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

mugshot photo
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 9:48 p.m.

He was just a horse. I realize that there are more important losses, like the death of a child, parent or spouse. Still, heartbreaking grief is the result of love. And I loved him.

Baxter was about 31 years old. A giant of a horse, he was well- mannered and would do just about anything you asked him to do. Unless what are you were asking him to do interfered with his plans to do something else (like grazing on pasture). He was kind and had a sweet disposition. In other words, Baxter was the best horse ever!

Baxter loved children and was the perfect “kid horse.” He has carried four grandsons, three nieces and numerous neighbor children of all ages on his back. He liked little girls best of all (especially if they put ribbons in his mane) and did not mind if two (possibly three small ones) were riding at the same time. No saddle required.

Adults could ride him too. He was the beloved “family horse,” and any adult non-rider could safely get on him in the arena. He has had more photos taken with people riding him than Roy Roger’s Trigger! Daughters, nieces, son-in-laws, neighbors, cousins and friends sat happily on his back as he would trot them around in circles.

Baxter also liked to be ridden on the trail. He never walked too fast, unless a mountain lion was stalking him (in his mind) and at times he wouldn’t move at all. One time I rode him off the property and he didn’t want to go, so he started walking backwards down the road (maybe he thought I wouldn’t notice). He was undertrained and over-indulged. This goofy horse was filled with mischief, yet always a safe and gentle ride.

Baxter had many talents. He could take a huge swig of water and hold it in his mouth for a very long time. Then, without warning, he would spit the water out like a stream coming from a water pistol! He did this to a few neighbors and liked to walk up to folks and squirt them in the face! (Not very neighborly). He would often stick his tongue out and had a habit of nipping (mostly other horses). And he loved to roll in the mud after a good rain.

Baxter fell in love with a little filly named Sedona and for nine years he was smitten. When Sedona died suddenly, Baxter was inconsolable. He paced the barn, refused to eat and his forelock turned pure white. He got an ulcer. But a small pony named Buttercup, brought him back to life and they were together for years.

Baxter experienced the joy of love and the agony of loss. He showed patience to adults and affection to children, all the time displaying the personality of Dennis the Menace or Mr. Ed.

He is gone now. Baxter took that last trail on the pain-free, glorious path leading to the gates of heaven where he will get his wings. I will be riding him in my dreams. No saddle required.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a comment or a story? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Horse named Baxter has personality to spare
Bluhm: Finding my calling and becoming one with a paintbrush
AROUND THE BLUMIN’ TOWN: The essence of humanity
Rodeo week tends to create a taste for challenges
Around the Bluhmin' Town: Why is this water hose writhing like a, uh-oh

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
04
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SUN
04
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
04
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries