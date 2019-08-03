Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, for the final interment of Staff Sgt. Maximo Flores.
Flores died in a midair collision involving a Marine refueling aircraft and a fighter jet off the coast of Japan in December. After months of search and rescue operations, his remains have been recovered and will finally be laid to rest.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.
