Shop the Summer Season Pop-up Market Monday, Aug. 5

(Prescott Farmers Market)

(Prescott Farmers Market)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 noon

A Summer Season Pop-up Market is being held at the corner of Goodwin and Montezuma, 119 W. Goodwin St. in downtown Prescott from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Stop by and visit all of the wonderful vendors offering locally-grown vegetables, baked goods, eggs, meats and more on the same street where the first Prescott Farmers Market was held twenty-two years ago. This special market also celebrates National Farmers Market Week by bringing fresh food to the heart of everybody's home town.

Admission is free. Don't forget to bring your reusable bags and loyalty cards.

For more information visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

119 W Goodwin St, Prescott, AZ 86303

