OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Save the Dells’ raises nearly $136K since January 2018

Save the Dells Chairman Joe Trudeau talks to the crowd at the “Hike and Bike to Save the Dells” rally at the Point of Rocks on Oct. 20. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

Save the Dells Chairman Joe Trudeau talks to the crowd at the “Hike and Bike to Save the Dells” rally at the Point of Rocks on Oct. 20. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

Originally Published: August 3, 2019 10:21 p.m.

Over the past year and a half or so, the “Save the Dells” organization has raised $135,880 toward its goal of preserving 500 acres of land in the heart of the Granite Dells.

The organization’s fundraising efforts began in January 2018, and Save the Dells has since reported its cumulative finances on state-mandated campaign finance reports.

photo

Prescott’s Granite Dells area encompasses a patchwork of public and private lands, including a 160-acre tract of the Storm Ranch, pictured here. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

An Aug. 3 Daily Courier article incorrectly tied the total fundraising amount with the 2019 City of Prescott election season. The Courier failed to report that the $135,880 was a cumulative amount rather than the amount raised during the election season.

Representatives with Save the Dells have pointed out that the funds that have been reported to date have been used on expenses that are largely unrelated to the city election.

“It’s really ‘Save the Dells’ doing what’s best for the Dells,” organization Treasurer Rod Moyer said Saturday, Aug. 3.

Moyer noted that the campaign finance reports refer to the money raised “in the election cycle to date.” But, he said, “That means a different thing for the candidates than it does for us.”

Amber Fields, chairperson of Save the Dells, said, “The majority of Save the Dells’ donations are from local citizens. We’re proud that this community has come together and contributed to saving the Granite Dells from development. While we have endorsed a candidate for City Council, all but a small portion of our total expenses are for goods and services not related to this election. Save the Dells has not and will not contribute financially to any city council candidate’s campaign. In fact, Save the Dells has spent under $10,000 on supporting the outcome we’d like to see in this election; that’s a far cry from the $97,241 that the Daily Courier reported yesterday.”

The $97,241 represents the money the group has spent since January 2018 through the end of the most recent reporting period on June 30, 2019. The expenditures have been for variety of expenses such as hats, yard signs, printing of maps and “myth busters”, printable labels, billboard rental, website maintenance, printing of Arizona Eco plans, and shirts.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Contributions to Prescott Council candidates top $50,000 to date
Who supports who in county assessor’s race?
Prescott’s campaign spending tops $200K
Sheriff hopefuls have big gap in campaign spending
Both ACC candidates taking the clean route

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SAT
03
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
03
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
03
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
03
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries