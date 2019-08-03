OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shopping complex shooting, police report

Law enforcement work the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (Rudy Gutierrez/AP)

Law enforcement work the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (Rudy Gutierrez/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 12:20 p.m.

Texas police respond to reports of shooters at mall by Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas — Multiple people were killed and injured and at least one person was in custody after a shooting rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Shortly after, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said there were multiple victims, that a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence" and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.

A family of three was one of a dozen waiting outside a local bus station, trying to get back to their car, in blocked-off Walmart parking lot.

"I heard the shots but I thought they were hits, like roof construction," said Adriana Quezada, 39, who was in Walmart with in the women's clothing section with her two children.

She said she saw four men, dressed in black, wearing shirts, moved together firing guns indiscriminately.

"I saw four men, shooting everywhere," Quezada said "I told my son, those are gunshots."

Her daughter, 19, and son, 16, threw themselves in the ground, then ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. They were unhurt.

White House staff said President Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General Barr and Governor Abbott.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas on Saturday shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.

O'Rourke said he had called his wife before taking the stage and said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.

The Democrat said he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities."

"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people are year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Border wall could be tricky issue, especially for O'Rourke
Gunman, 1 other person dead in shooting at El Paso VA clinic
4th death of migrant child since December raises new alarms
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from US custody
AP Fact Check: Trump misrepresented facts of child migrant deaths

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SAT
03
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
03
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
03
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
03
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries