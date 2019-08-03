Rants & Raves: Aug. 4, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

— Be wary of vesting too much importance on Fed moves. The Fed has less room to cut rates and the benefit from cutting them is smaller than usual.

— Thanks for the happy story and happy pics! Responsible adults: Please be advised that active pedestrians semi-regularly report coyotes and at large dogs in the street at the school. Please keep protective eyes on your children at all times!

— Cheers for honesty and integrity! Recently I hired a handyman, Peter Merritt, to install a fixture. I accidently paid him $160 instead of $60. Later he called me back to return the check, for the correct amount. Thanks Peter!

— So grateful! During lunch at Jack in the Box, my cellphone rang. Excited by the call, I left quickly, leaving my wallet and checkbook on the seat at Jack In the Box. Later, an honest angel turned them in! Awesomeness!

— The Fed’s rate cut suggests that they are managing the financial markets and are not managing the economy. Two separate and distinct things.

— Attorney General Brnovich is awaiting the drug pentobarbital for criminal executions. How about the KNOWN drug killer — fentanyl?

— It is excellent to see low-income housing is being built in Prescott.

— I am so very grateful to the kind person who turned in my cellphone to the courthouse administrative office on July 25! Many thanks for your honesty!

— In this world, major oil producers like Russia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United States are almost alone in believing that climate change is a hoax. What an amazing coincidence! (Denial is not just a river in Egypt.)

— Why do many of our larger corporations avoid paying income taxes and yet the citizens do pay income taxes. We need to make the tax laws fairer for all.

