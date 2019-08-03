OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rants & Raves: Aug. 4, 2019

Originally Published: August 3, 2019 9:08 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

— Be wary of vesting too much importance on Fed moves. The Fed has less room to cut rates and the benefit from cutting them is smaller than usual.

— Thanks for the happy story and happy pics! Responsible adults: Please be advised that active pedestrians semi-regularly report coyotes and at large dogs in the street at the school. Please keep protective eyes on your children at all times!

— Cheers for honesty and integrity! Recently I hired a handyman, Peter Merritt, to install a fixture. I accidently paid him $160 instead of $60. Later he called me back to return the check, for the correct amount. Thanks Peter!

— So grateful! During lunch at Jack in the Box, my cellphone rang. Excited by the call, I left quickly, leaving my wallet and checkbook on the seat at Jack In the Box. Later, an honest angel turned them in! Awesomeness!

— The Fed’s rate cut suggests that they are managing the financial markets and are not managing the economy. Two separate and distinct things.

— Attorney General Brnovich is awaiting the drug pentobarbital for criminal executions. How about the KNOWN drug killer — fentanyl?

— It is excellent to see low-income housing is being built in Prescott.

— I am so very grateful to the kind person who turned in my cellphone to the courthouse administrative office on July 25! Many thanks for your honesty!

— In this world, major oil producers like Russia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United States are almost alone in believing that climate change is a hoax. What an amazing coincidence! (Denial is not just a river in Egypt.)

— Why do many of our larger corporations avoid paying income taxes and yet the citizens do pay income taxes. We need to make the tax laws fairer for all.

All Rants & Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dcourier.com/rants-and-raves or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants & Raves
Rants & Raves: April 21, 2019
Rants & Raves: March 10, 2019
Rants & Raves
Rants & Raves for Jan. 22, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SAT
03
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
03
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
03
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
03
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries