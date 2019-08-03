Obituary: William ‘Billy’ Hansen Jr.
William “Billy” Hansen Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ellen Hansen; and both his siblings, Evelyn Proctor of Ventura, California, and Richard Hansen of Prescott, Arizona.
Billy was born in Pennsylvania and moved to California, where he spent many years in Santa Barbara and Ventura. He moved to the Prescott area in 2005 where he spent his last years. He is a lover and follower of his Lord, doing various bible studies, worshiping on Sundays and spending many hours reading spiritual literature. He also loved to do puzzles and crocheted many beautiful projects.
He is survived by his nieces, Stephanie Duke of Prescott, Jennifer Hansen of Colorado, Susan Townley of California; and his nephews, Ricky, Billy, Bobby and Danny Proctor, all of California. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
