Obituary: Robert R. (Bob) McCormick

Robert R. (Bob) McCormick entered into heaven on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Bob passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, close friends and his loving canine companion, Maggie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharen; his sister, Nancy Triggs; brother Rick (Kathy) McCormick; his three children, Bobby, Kari, and Todd McCormick; stepsons Jeff, Kevin and Brad Wiley; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was born May 29, 1938, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. At the age of three, Bob moved to Phoenix, Arizona, with his parents, Howard and Margaret McCormick, along with his sister, Nancy. His brother, Rick, completed their family several years later.

Bob attended Emerson and Monte Vista Elementary schools in Phoenix, going on to graduate from Camelback High School as a star athlete excelling in both football and track.

Bob received a football scholarship and attended the University of Arizona, where he enjoyed playing four successful seasons as a tight end and running back for the Wildcats. While at the U of A, Bob met and married his first wife, Sandra Ramage. After graduation they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they welcomed their three children, Bobby, Kari and Todd.

In 1983 Bob married Sharen Wiley and together they enjoyed 35 years of adventures, raising their families and spending many happy times at their cabin in Pine and on the shores of Carlsbad, California. Bob had a successful career in banking and sales, becoming a top sales manager for both Korte Chevrolet and the Lou Grubb Organization. Together in 2004, Bob and Sharen retired to Prescott, Arizona, where Bob began his new career as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.

Bob loved being an “Arizonan” and found enjoyment in the outdoors, whether it be the vast deserts, the many lakes, the beautiful red rocks or the high pines; he savored all our state has to offer. He loved to cook and entertain friends and family, especially on holidays. He treasured his time spent with his horses and the companionship of his many pets, especially his dogs. Bob will be missed by many, but he will always be remembered by his incredible work ethic, his lifelong to desire to achieve peak health, sarcastic sense of humor and for his steadfast love for his wife and family.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the American Lutheran Church at 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott. Donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society of Prescott Hospice or the Yavapai Humane Society. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Bob’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.