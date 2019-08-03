Obituary: Patrick James Hanratty

Patrick James Hanratty, Ph.D., 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born March 5, 1931, in Rochester, New York, died July 28, 2019.

He was born to parents, Elizabeth and Francis Hanratty.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Brian Hanratty, D.D.S., Patrice Collins, and Scott Hanratty; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Our love and proud family rejoices his Glorious Everlasting New Life!. Before being stricken with devastating Alzheimer’s, Patrick was blessed with many talents and interests. His greatest honor was being considered as the “Father of CADD/CAM.” He was known for the introduction and innovation of transitioning from manual drafting boards for mechanical design and manufacturing to popular mainstream computers.

Forever thanks for the multitude of blessed care angels from Alzheimer’s Association, Prescott VA, Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, YRMC Palliative Care, Aspen Creek Care Home, Maggie’s Hospice and Kind Neighbors!

A military service will be held at a later date. Entrusted into the care of Affordable Burial & Cremation.

Information provided by survivors.