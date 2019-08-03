Obituary: Patrick James Hanratty
Patrick James Hanratty, Ph.D., 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born March 5, 1931, in Rochester, New York, died July 28, 2019.
He was born to parents, Elizabeth and Francis Hanratty.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Brian Hanratty, D.D.S., Patrice Collins, and Scott Hanratty; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Our love and proud family rejoices his Glorious Everlasting New Life!. Before being stricken with devastating Alzheimer’s, Patrick was blessed with many talents and interests. His greatest honor was being considered as the “Father of CADD/CAM.” He was known for the introduction and innovation of transitioning from manual drafting boards for mechanical design and manufacturing to popular mainstream computers.
Forever thanks for the multitude of blessed care angels from Alzheimer’s Association, Prescott VA, Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, YRMC Palliative Care, Aspen Creek Care Home, Maggie’s Hospice and Kind Neighbors!
A military service will be held at a later date. Entrusted into the care of Affordable Burial & Cremation.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
SUN
04
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
04
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...