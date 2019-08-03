Obituary Notice: Jane Ellen “Janelle” (Marks) Cooper
Jane Ellen “Janelle” (Marks) Cooper, 99, of Paulden, Arizona, born May 31, 1920, in Los Angeles, California, passed away July 28, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. She has been interred beside her husband in the mausoleum at Gunsite Ranch, Paulden, Arizona in a private ceremony. A memorial celebration of life will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jeff Cooper Legacy Foundation (jeffcooperfoundation.org). Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
