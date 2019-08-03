Obituary: M. Jeanette Tucker

M. Jeanette Tucker, 80, passed away in Cottonwood, Arizona, on July 20, 2019. She was born April 9, 1939, in Prescott, Arizona, to J. Paul Haywood and Mildred Mae Haywood.

She worked as a bartender, seamstress, realtor, janitor and a physical education teacher. She received her contractors license and was a contractor business owner.

She enjoyed many interests and hobbies including gardening, cooking/baking, fishing, camping, sewing, painting, construction and she was an avid reader. She was a loving, honest, generous and prayerful person.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Louis Ravetto and her parents. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, George Tucker; sons John M. Ravetto (Teresa) of Arlington, Washington, Mark A. Ravetto of Prescott, Arizona and Matthew H. Ravetto of Rimrock, Arizona; daughter Deborah J. Ravetto of Prescott Valley, Arizona; brother Paul Haywood (Roza) of Cottonwood, Arizona; sisters Karen Richards (Donnie) of Kirkland, Arizona, and Sally Wright (John) of Oregon; four nieces and two nephews; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There are no public services.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.