Obituary: Inez Eugenia Mattera

Inez Eugenia Mattera

Inez Eugenia Mattera

Originally Published: August 3, 2019 10:57 p.m.

Inez Eugenia Mattera, 85, of Moorpark, California, (formally of Prescott, Arizona and Hunter, New York) passed away on July 25, 2019.

She is survived by her two sons, Anthony (daughter-in-law Michele and granddaughter Sophia) and Joseph (daughter-in-law Nina and grandsons Jared, Noah and Nicholas).

Born Jan. 24, 1934, in Englewood, New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Ida Querin, Inez spent her early years growing up in Catskill Mountains of Hunter, New York.

She graduated from Hunter-Tannersville Central High School in 1951.

Following high school, she entered the work force and was employed with IBM in Kingston, New York.

It was during this time she met and married the love of her life, the late Michael Mattera of Windham, New York, in 1957.

After the birth of her two sons in 1963 and 1967, a successful business career followed as owner of the Forester Motor Lodge in Hunter, New York, from 1968 to 1979.

In 1981 the family moved out West to Prescott, Arizona, where Inez involved herself in local community volunteer activities, along with traveling the world with her husband.

In 2015, Inez and Michael moved to California to be closer to family where she especially enjoyed the company of her grandsons.

A strong willed, protective and devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking Italian specialties, traveling and quilting, she will be missed by all who knew her. The family takes great comfort in knowing she has now been reunited with her husband.

Services will be Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mission Santa Maria, 12028 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey, Arizona. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m., at the church prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the AZ Pioneer Home Cemetery in Prescott. Memorial donations in Inez’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Hampton Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

