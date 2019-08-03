Obituary: Gary Richard Nordstrom

Gary Richard Nordstrom, 77, passed away July 25, 2019, at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center West.

He is survived by his wife Jayne; son David, daughter-in-law Jessica and grandsons Ethan and Bryan of San Antonio, Texas.

Gary was born July 20, 1942, in Sharon, North Dakota, to Hjordis Juno (Lovik) Nordstrom and Richard Nordstrom and in 1948 the family moved to Lanesboro, Minnesota.

At 17 years old, Gary took a summer job with the railroad as a Gandy Dancer, laying and maintaining the tracks in order to earn money for college. After graduating from Lanesboro High School, Gary attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in Forestry in 1964. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, he joined and served six years in the National Guard while starting his career with the U.S. Forest Service at the Department of Agriculture.

Gary went on to serve the nation for 37 years, ending his career as the Director of Conservation Operations at the National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS, formerly SCS). Gary served in multiple positions within the Department of Agriculture at both the state and national levels. In 1995 he was promoted to the Senior Executive Service and was appointed as the State Conservationist of Minnesota. At the National level Gary served as the Director of Resource Inventory Division directing and coordinating the NRCS forestry program, served as the USDA representative to the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association during the 1993 Mississippi and Missouri River Floods, managed and directed the NRCS Snow Survey program for the Western United States and served as the Legislative Assistant to then Senator Mark Andrews of North Dakota.

Gary was awarded the Superior Service Award for his work in establishing the Earth Team Volunteer Program in 1989 and received the USDA Certificate of Merit 10 times over his career.

Gary devoted his life to conservation as “cruising” the forest was what he loved most about his career.

His career took him to all 50 states, both Eastern and Western Europe and Micronesia.

Gary and Jayne were married Aug. 22, 1981, in Fairfax, Virginia. This August would be 38 years of a happy and extraordinary life together. Gary was extremely proud of their son, David, and all his accomplishments. He loved and adored his two grandsons, Ethan and Bryan, as much as they did him. The Best Dads get promoted to Grandpa.

Those who knew Gary best knew he was the “Go to Guy” they could count on. He was always willing to lend a hand or advice. Being surrounded by family and friends is what made him the happiest. If he wasn’t bragging about his grandsons, he was enjoying the “Lights of Las Vegas” or golfing; these also made him happy. In lieu of flowers, the family would like family and friends to make a donation to the American Heart Association or the the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

