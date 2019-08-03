OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: New location for Moore Party Rentals; Thumb Butte Distillery receives new medal and Visiting Angels moves to Crossings

Family-owned Moore Party Rental offers rentals of everything from glassware to china to lawn party equipment. Local couple Morey and Katie Moore (pictured with 1-month daughter Sayler), opened the store at its new 711 Miller Valley Road location this past spring. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Family-owned Moore Party Rental offers rentals of everything from glassware to china to lawn party equipment. Local couple Morey and Katie Moore (pictured with 1-month daughter Sayler), opened the store at its new 711 Miller Valley Road location this past spring. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 5:53 p.m.

New location for Moore Party Rentals

People throwing parties or planning weddings now have a new go-to spot for the necessary equipment.

Moore Party Rentals opened at its new location at 711 Miller Valley Road in Prescott in April, and a ribbon-cutting was conducted last week.

photo

Prescott’s Thumb Butte Distillery recently won two new silver medals for its Bloody Basin Bourbon and Rodeo Rye — for a total of 16 medals over the distillery’s five years of business. (Thumb Butte Distillery/Courtesy)

Katie Moore, who owns the business along with her husband, Morey, said Moore Party Rentals offers a full line of rustic wedding equipment, as well as tables, chairs, linens, lighting, glassware and china.

“We can do any size event — from backyard to large corporate events,” Moore said.

Customers can inquire about the company’s offerings either on its website at www.moorepartyrentals.com, by stopping in at the store, or by calling 928-277-1842.

Thumb Butte Distillery receives its 16th medal in five years

Over its five years in business in Prescott, Thumb Butte Distillery has entered a number of national and international competitions. Its winning tally to date: 16 medals.

So far in 2019, the distillery has won two new medals in the Los Angeles International Spirit Competition — a silver for its Bloody Basin Bourbon and a silver for its Rodeo Rye whiskeys.

In addition, the Thumb Butte won a bronze medal in the San Francisco International Spirit Competition for its 100 Proof Robert’s Rye.

“These products are available at the distillery here in Prescott, Arizona, and at over 400 on- and off-sale outlets throughout the state,” stated a news release from the distillery.

Information is available by calling the distillery at 928-443-8498, or by emailing thumbbuttedistillery@gmail.com.

Local franchise of Visiting Angels moves to Crossings Drive

A new location for Visiting Angels that new owners say will better serve the business’ clientele opened recently at 3615 Crossings Drive, Prescott.

photo

Visiting Angels, a locally owned franchise of a national firm providing in-home senior care, recently moved from its downtown spot to a new location at 3615 Crossings. (David Coyne/Courtesy)

Co-owner David Coyne said the local franchise of the in-home senior-care business is a part of a large company of about 600 locations in the U.S. “We have a good brand behind us,” he said.

The focus of the company is “to help people stay in their homes longer with a little help,” Coyne said.

Previously, the company was located on the second floor of a downtown building with no elevator, Coyne said, adding that the new location at the Crossings will offer better service to Visiting Angel’s clientele, as well as better access to the Verde Valley area, which the franchise also serves.

The franchise has been in Prescott for several years, but was purchased by business partners Coyne and Chris Smith in late 2018.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Need2Know: Deano’s Sweet Potato Café to reopen; Affinity RV wins award; Thumb Butte Distillery honored
Need2Know: A Dog’s Life reopening; Thumb Butte Distillery wins medal; Mandalay Homes awarded
Business in Brief: Financial advisor joins Edward Jones
Need2Know: Two gold medals for Prescott distillery; new document preparer; top 10 Prescott/PV eateries
Thumb Butte Distillery celebrates open mic & participants

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SAT
03
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
03
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
03
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
03
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries