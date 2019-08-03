Need2Know: New location for Moore Party Rentals; Thumb Butte Distillery receives new medal and Visiting Angels moves to Crossings

New location for Moore Party Rentals

People throwing parties or planning weddings now have a new go-to spot for the necessary equipment.

Moore Party Rentals opened at its new location at 711 Miller Valley Road in Prescott in April, and a ribbon-cutting was conducted last week.

Katie Moore, who owns the business along with her husband, Morey, said Moore Party Rentals offers a full line of rustic wedding equipment, as well as tables, chairs, linens, lighting, glassware and china.

“We can do any size event — from backyard to large corporate events,” Moore said.

Customers can inquire about the company’s offerings either on its website at www.moorepartyrentals.com, by stopping in at the store, or by calling 928-277-1842.

Thumb Butte Distillery receives its 16th medal in five years

Over its five years in business in Prescott, Thumb Butte Distillery has entered a number of national and international competitions. Its winning tally to date: 16 medals.

So far in 2019, the distillery has won two new medals in the Los Angeles International Spirit Competition — a silver for its Bloody Basin Bourbon and a silver for its Rodeo Rye whiskeys.

In addition, the Thumb Butte won a bronze medal in the San Francisco International Spirit Competition for its 100 Proof Robert’s Rye.

“These products are available at the distillery here in Prescott, Arizona, and at over 400 on- and off-sale outlets throughout the state,” stated a news release from the distillery.

Information is available by calling the distillery at 928-443-8498, or by emailing thumbbuttedistillery@gmail.com.

Local franchise of Visiting Angels moves to Crossings Drive

A new location for Visiting Angels that new owners say will better serve the business’ clientele opened recently at 3615 Crossings Drive, Prescott.

Co-owner David Coyne said the local franchise of the in-home senior-care business is a part of a large company of about 600 locations in the U.S. “We have a good brand behind us,” he said.

The focus of the company is “to help people stay in their homes longer with a little help,” Coyne said.

Previously, the company was located on the second floor of a downtown building with no elevator, Coyne said, adding that the new location at the Crossings will offer better service to Visiting Angel’s clientele, as well as better access to the Verde Valley area, which the franchise also serves.

The franchise has been in Prescott for several years, but was purchased by business partners Coyne and Chris Smith in late 2018.