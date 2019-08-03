Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
A Prescott Valley home by local builder Gardner Custom Homes was selected as a 2019 Housing and Innovation Award winner in the custom home category by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office.
The home, located in the Mingus West subdivision at 13179 East Rifle Way in Prescott Valley, was built using state-of-the-art, energy-efficient building practices established by the Home Energy Rating System (HERS), according to a news release from Gardner Custom Homes.
“This home, along with all of our homes, is ‘high performance,’ ” said Justin Gardner, owner of Gardner Custom Homes. “At a HERS rating of 49, the house is 51% more energy efficient than most typical new homes.”
In a letter to Gardner from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technologies Office, chief architect Sam Rashkin wrote, “This is a significant accomplishment as the applications continue to get stronger and the number of submissions increase. Most importantly, your leadership is paving the way for the rest of the U.S. housing market to provide zero energy ready homes that are better for our nation, our communities, and our homeowners.”
Grand winners will be announced at the DOE’s Energy and Environmental Building Alliance High Performance Home Summit in Denver on Oct. 1.
