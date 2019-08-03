OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Jockeys triumph over football players in tug-of-war fundraiser
Horse Racing

Bradshaw Mountain High School football players and jockeys from Arizona Downs gather after a competitive tug-a-war Saturday, August 3, 2019, in on the racetrack in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain High School football players and jockeys from Arizona Downs gather after a competitive tug-a-war Saturday, August 3, 2019, in on the racetrack in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 11:34 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — There is strength in numbers! As part of a back-to-school event at the Arizona Downs, the jockeys defeated Bradshaw Mountain football players in a “Jocks vs. Jockeys” tug-of-war fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 3.

by Aaron Valdez

This friendly competition of a tug-of-war between 1,500 pounds of burly high school football players and 1,500 pounds of petite jockeys definitely did not disappoint. Proceeds from the bets were split amongst the winning team, the BMHS Boosters Club and the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

Following the sixth horse race of the day, the two sides made their way out onto the muddy racetrack, but it was evident the jockeys came out with a lot more energy than the football players. The tug-of-war lasted for about a minute as neither side was willing to give up an inch halfway through.

However, the football players’ stamina soon began to waver, allowing the scrappy jockeys to make one final haul to put them over the top. A brief but boisterous celebration from the jockeys then ensued, but they were sure to congratulate their opponents after a hard-fought contest.

Photo Gallery

Bradshaw Mountain Vs The Arizona Downs Jockeys Tug A War

“When (the football players) started pulling, we realized how strong they were and we just kicked it into high gear,” jockey Luis Valenzuela said. “I feel like they pulled us about a foot maybe, and after that, we just started pulling from there. They started trying harder and we started trying harder and it was like a duel going on. But I feel like they got tired and we just kept on going.”

Even in defeat, the Bradshaw Mountain football players were still in high spirits as sophomore linebacker Calvin Mayotte admitted he and his teammates underestimated the jockeys a little bit.

“Definitely,” Mayotte said. “We thought that because it was by weight, it would be kind of even, but that didn’t really work out so we definitely underestimated them.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Downs Back-to-School event to give away supplies to teachers
Chino hosts Bradshaw football with both teams seeking momentum
Badgers batter Bears to sweep baseball series
Hambrick’s 16 strikeouts powers Bradshaw Mountain past Prescott
Prescott back on track with 9-0 rout of rival Bradshaw Mountain

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
04
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SUN
04
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
04
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries