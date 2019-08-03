OFFERS
Sun, Aug. 04
Eric Eshleman honored with Golf Professional of the Year Award
PGA Tour

Eric Eshleman, a Prescott High School graduate who grew up playing at the Antelope Hills Golf Course, received his third PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award for his work as the director of golf at the Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama. (PGA of America via Eric Eshleman/Courtesy)

Eric Eshleman, a Prescott High School graduate who grew up playing at the Antelope Hills Golf Course, received his third PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award for his work as the director of golf at the Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama. (PGA of America via Eric Eshleman/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 11:28 p.m.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In what he describes as the equivalent of donning the green jacket after winning the Master’s, Prescott High School graduate Eric Eshleman has hit a hole-in-one by winning his third PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award.

The award is the most prestigious annual honor that a PGA of America Professional could receive, one that recognizes the recipient’s leadership, strong moral character and a substantial record of service to the PGA and to the game of golf. Eshleman, a 24-year PGA member, has demonstrated a passion and commitment to training and mentoring fellow PGA Professionals throughout his career and has served in advisory roles on several golf committees, according to the PGA of America.

“It’s so incredible. It’s like my version of winning the Master’s or winning the green jacket,” Eshleman said, who is current director of golf at the Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama. “It’s the highest honor among 29,000 PGA golf professionals.”

From the time that he was a sixth grader, Eshleman literally lived his life out on the links. His parents owned a residence right on the eighth hole of the Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott where Eshleman said he used to play from sun up to sun down.

A member of Prescott High School’s class of 1987, Eshleman left behind quite the legacy as he won a state championship that ultimately inducted him into the school’s athletic hall of fame.

“Prescott molded me into so much of who I am today,” Eshleman said. “The Prescott community is some of the finest people you could ever grow up with. They have great values, family means a ton to them and at all our sporting events growing up, we had a collection of parents that were so supportive of all of us, whether it was for golf or baseball.”

Eshleman’s talents eventually took him across the country as he went on to go play at the University of Nebraska after graduating from high school. He then attended the Grand Cypress Academy of Golf in Orlando, Fla., where he learned how to become a golf instructor.

It was at the academy where Eshleman discovered his true passion of passing on his knowledge of golf to those that wanted to elevate their game to the next level. Since then, he’s had stints as a director of instruction at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and at the Country Club of Birmingham, both of which are in Alabama.

“I’ve spent most of my career on golf instruction and I enjoy just helping people out,” Eshleman said.

Eventually, the Country Club of Birmingham promoted Eshleman to the director of golf in 2006 where he’s absolutely flourished by training PGA professionals to become golf instructors themselves. Additionally, the Eshleman-run Country Club of Birmingham averages more than 2,400 lessons per year since 2014.

On top of his work at the country club, Eshleman’s plate is chock full of other commitments that stem from his passion of helping people hone their skills as golfers. Incredibly, he is also Honorary President of the Alabama-NW Florida PGA Section, a member of the PGA Adjunct Faculty that teaches golf to beginners and assisting students, and oversees one of the largest junior golf programs in the country.

Eshleman will add his most recent award to an already comprehensive collection that includes two other PGA Golf Professional of the Year Awards in 2010 and 2017, two Teacher of the Year Awards in 2000 and 2004, a 2011 PGA Bill Strausbaugh Award and a 2014 Youth Player Development Award.

LINK TO VIDEO:

https://www.pga.com/news/pga/eric-eshleman-wins-2019-pga-golf-professional-of-year-video

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

