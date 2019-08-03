OFFERS
Diamondbacks hit 5 HRs in a 18-7 rout of Nats, Strasburg
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar smiles as he arrives back at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a game Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar smiles as he arrives back at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a game Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 11:25 p.m.

PHOENIX — Eduardo Escobar had two of Arizona's five home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help the Diamondbacks beat Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals 18-7 Saturday night.

Nick Ahmed, Jake Lamb and Alex Avila also homered as Arizona knocked Strasburg around for the second time this season.

Strasburg (14-5) entered with a seven-game winning streak, but gave up three homers and nine runs before leaving with two outs in the fifth inning. The Diamondbacks have roughed up the Nationals' right-hander for seven homers and 15 runs in his two starts against them, and were the last team to beat him with a 10-3 victory June 15.

Escobar had a two-run homer in the first inning and hit a three-run homer in a seven-run eighth inning, setting career season highs for homers (24) and RBIs (88).

Lamb and Avila hit two-out, two-run homers in a five-run fifth inning for a 10-4 lead. Lamb's came off Strasburg, who left after Ahmed struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Avila homered off Mike Grace.

Anthony Rendon had a three-run homer, Parra had a two-run triple and Trea Turner and Kurt Suzuki had two hits apiece for the Nationals, who had won the previous seven at Chase Field.

Strasburg, who leads the NL and is tied for the major league lead in victories, had not given up a homer in 43 innings, since the second inning of a 4-3 victory over Atlanta on June 21. He has given up 16 homers this season.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (10-7) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings for his first career victory over the Nationals. He struck out five without a walk. Ray had been 0-5 in six starts against Washington.

Ketel Marte had two hits and scored three times and Ahmed had two hits and scored twice as every Arizona position player had at least one hit and all but one scored. Marte leads the NL with 134 hits.

The D-backs scored their seven runs in the eighth off position players Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier, each making his first career pitching performance.

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY

Nationals first baseman Parra gave up four walks and a single to the five batters he faced in the eighth inning before being replaced by second baseman Dozier. Parra was charged with five runs and Dozier two. It was the first time in franchise history that Washington had two position players pitch in the same game. When Dozier replaced Parra on the mound, Parra alternated between third base and second base.

THE LONG BALL

Arizona's seven homers off Strasburg this season are the most he has given up to an opponent in one season. The Braves had six homers against him in 2014, when he faced them five times.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Roenis Elias (right hamstring) was expected to get an MRI to determine the extent of the injury suffered while running out a ground ball Friday. ... INF/OF Howie Kendrick did pregame running but did not play/start for the second straight game after missing Friday's game with leg cramps. ... RHP Max Scherzer (thromboid strain) is unlikely to be activated when eligible Monday. "We've got to see him off a mound," general manager Mike Rizzo said. ... 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) took ground balls and ran the bases for the first time since returning to the IL July 22.

Diamondbacks: RHP Matt Andriese (left foot) is scheduled to throw one inning in rehab game at Class A Visalia on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.23) has won his last four decisions covering eight starts, during which he has a 1.76 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 51 innings. He will make his first start against the team he left for a six-year, $140 million free agent deal this winter.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (4-3, 5.53) has given up two earned runs in his last two starts.

