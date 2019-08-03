Coyotes sign goalie Adin Hill to 1-year, 2-way contract
NHL
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes signed goalie Adin Hill to a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
The 23-year-old Hill was 7-5 with a .901 save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average and one shutout in 13 games for Arizona last season. He was 16-19-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 36 games for the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL.
“We are pleased to get Adin signed,” general manager John Chayka said. “He’s a big, talented goaltender who has improved each season. We look forward to watching his development this year.”
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
SUN
04
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
04
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...