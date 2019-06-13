AP source: Warriors, Green agree on 4-year, $100M extension
NBA
Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn't changed.
Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently.
ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green's agent, Rich Paul.
Green's new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors' half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.
"I think everybody thinks it's kind of the end of us," Green said in June, after the Warriors lost a six-game series to Toronto in the NBA Finals and saw their run of two straight titles come to an end. "But that's just not smart. We're not done yet. ... But, yeah, I hear a lot of that noise, 'It's the end of a run' and all that jazz. I don't see it happening though. We'll be back."
The Warriors added All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell this summer, while losing two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to Brooklyn as well as parting way with Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston. So in many ways it will be a different Golden State team this coming season, when the five-time defending Western Conference champion begins playing its home games in the new Chase Center in San Francisco after moving from Oakland's Oracle Arena.
But the core — Curry, Green and, when he returns from his ACL injury, Thompson — will still be around.
For more on this story, visit dcourier.com.
"Our core — myself, Klay, Draymond, adding D'Angelo and a lot of hungry, young guys trying to prove themselves in the league — it will look different in terms of the lineups and things like that," Curry said last month. "But the expectations of how we play and that championship-caliber basketball, that's going to be for us always be the motivation and the challenge."
Over the past five seasons, the Warriors have won 77% of their games, including playoffs — a total of 399 wins, 100 more than any other NBA team in that span.
Green has been an enormous part of that success.
He is one of the league's elite defenders, a five-time All-NBA defensive team selection and the defensive player of the year in the 2016-17 season. Green, Curry and Thompson are the lone remaining Warriors players to have been on each of their last three NBA championship teams, in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Green averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season. Only four other NBA players — LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook — averaged at least that much in all of those stat categories.
Including playoff games, Green also had six triple-doubles last season. That tied him for seventh most in the NBA.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
SUN
04
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
04
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...