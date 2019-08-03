Amazing Places: Reasons for my articles

I was going to tell you about some Amazing Petroglyphs today, but something came up that I felt was more important.

You enjoy reading my articles, and some who are more adventurous want to visit my Amazing Places to see them first hand. A few people disagree with me when I tell everyone how to find some of these places, especially if they have historic or prehistoric significance.

Here’s my philosophy, which maybe I’ve reached because I grew up in England where I was exposed to many wonderful ancient places — Stonehenge is an obvious one but hundreds more are available to the public. Likewise in Arizona: Keet Seel and Betatakin. I believe such places should rarely be kept secret – they should be shared, especially with children, to improve education and knowledge.

In this way, people expand their horizons and learn to respect their history and heritage. Then they are more likely to support the preservation of these places and share them with friends and family.

If you are a teacher and would like to take your class to an Amazing Place, contact me — perhaps I can be helpful, or even guide you there.



Vandalism of these wonderful sites is a possibility, but the people who read my articles aren’t vandals. The more educated that people are, the less likely they’ll be vandals. That said, I’m sensitive to vandalism – so here’s how I decide when to share directions.

I allocate each Amazing Place to one of three categories. Category 1 is a place that’s on public land, isn’t too difficult to find, is fairly well-known and would be hard to vandalize. I’m comfortable including directions to these places in my published article.

Category 2 is for places that are less rugged, so I don’t give directions in my published article. If you want to go there, you have to contact me and ask specifically for directions. Sometimes I don’t publish directions for a Category 1 place because there isn’t room in the newspaper for all of the details, or because a map is needed to find the location, so also Category 2.

I use Category 3 sparingly — I keep these places secret for the following reasons. Maybe they are on private property, or access is via private property and the owner doesn’t want to allow general admission. Maybe the remains are frail or delicate and so can be damaged by too many visitors, or by someone who’s careless. Maybe they are difficult to find — I don’t want people to get lost in the middle of nowhere. By their nature, a few Category 3 sites may be objectionable to some.



I admit that I’m using my judgment to assign categories, and not everyone agrees with me. A few people think that all archaeological sites should be kept secret regardless, or that some shouldn’t even be mentioned. In contrast, I think that most Amazing Places should be shared and enjoyed — not just be kept for an elite few. I like to share with like-minded people. Tell me what you think: secrecy, or openness and education.

Well, I need some photos to liven up this discussion so you aren’t all bored to tears. The photos I’ve chosen hark back to my last article on mining equipment (July 21, 2019). The first photo is the Arrastra in Spence Basin, and the second is the one near Potato Patch. I think both were constructed around 100 years ago — my guess. Tell me if you have better information. The third photo was an exciting encounter near Potato Patch!

Nigel Reynolds (nigelaa@commspeed.net) was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says. To see today’s or previous articles with the photos in color, visit dcourier.com and enter “Amazing Places” in the search-bar at top right — you’ll need to be a subscriber.