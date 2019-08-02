OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 02
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Streeter welcomes HUSD staff back in preparation for 2019-20 school year

Humboldt Unified School District held their fifth convocation for 805 employees at the Prescott Resort Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Humboldt Unified School District held their fifth convocation for 805 employees at the Prescott Resort Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 7:18 p.m.

photo

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter speaksas the district held their 5th convocation for 805 employees at the Prescott Resort Friday, August 2, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Party hats, streamers, colorful logo T-shirts, and pompoms – second-grade teacher Scott Paffumi wore a king’s crown and cape to represent Lake Valley Elementary’s “Cub Kingdom” – were all part of the “800-strong” Humboldt Unified School District faculty and staff welcome back ceremony on Friday morning.

The enthusiastic energy and camaraderie were palpable inside the Prescott Resort ballroom as classroom teachers, bus drivers, IT specialists, school psychologists, janitors, secretaries and administrators cheered the don of a new school year – Superintendent Dan Streeter noted this year’s kindergarteners will be Bradshaw Mountain Bear graduates in 2032.

“I love coming together as one even though we’re individuals,” said Lake Valley speech therapist Cindy Boutin. “This is a very strong district that wants what’s best for our all our kids.”

Bradshaw Mountain High Kort Miner, one of the district’s most loyal cheerleaders, said he can’t wait for the first day, the excitement and possibilities evident in every student who walks through their doors. His school is almost fully staffed with 13 new hires – he is still awaiting one math teacher and a second JROTC instructor.

The now 11-year Bradshaw administrator soaked up the ambience Friday morning, appreciating the chance to mix and mingle with the rest of the district staff and participate in celebrating all the men and women of this district who make such a difference in the lives of the community’s children.

“This is a great opportunity for us to come together and get on the same page,” Miner said.

Bradshaw Mountain ninth-grade computer science teacher Sandra Clark savored the ambience, noting it speaks to the family-atmosphere that pervades this district.

photo

Vendors and community support partners greet the 805 employees as the Humboldt Unified School District held their 5th convocation at the Prescott Resort Friday, August 2, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

“It’s an amazing place to work,” Clark said of the “very passionate people” employed in the district. “Being able to meet together and here all the accomplishments is the best way to start the year. And to have the community support is huge as well.”

A community resource fair was offered to faculty and staff prior to the opening ceremony, and then throughout the three-hour event some $10,000 worth of door prizes thanks to community businesses were distributed to the staff – everything from restaurant gift certificates to a weed whacker.

The ceremony started with the Bradshaw Mountain chorus singing the “National Anthem” and the Bradshaw Mountain marching band serenading the crowd with various peppy tunes and the school fight song. There were slides of staff from all 10 schools in both formal and funny shots, and a loud and raucous “roll call” for all school and staff groups that include 32 new teachers.

Humboldt Unified Governing Board President Ryan Gray congratulated all, noting there is nothing like the “energy of a new school year.”

He pledged the board’s backing and support for all who are endeavoring to offer this community’s students a myriad of opportunities able to propel them not only through the district but through life. He suggested those in this district may be the answer to a child who comes to them as a question mark.

Gray emphasized this district is all about offering every one of its 5,700 students a “comprehensive, world-class education.”

Humboldt Unified Education Association President Amy Bowser, a Lake Valley and Granville gifted education teacher, called on her peers to stand together to do what’s best for kids and to work in solidarity with one another.

Streeter was the final speaker.

photo

Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board President Ryan Gray speaks the the district held their 5th convocation at the Prescott Resort Friday, August 2, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Admitting to a discomfort with the public speaking that comes with this role, Streeter joked he had little inspiration to offer beyond sharing the inspiration he gains from the “passion and purpose” he witnesses in this district year after year. He pledged a continued focus on student achievement – one measured not just in test scores; innovation – one that is not solely connected technology; and culture – one rooted not in history but rather invested in the “joy of learning.”

He said his steadfast belief in the power of this district to offer an enriching and engaging education to all students is proved by entrusting his two sons, Colin and Cade, to this faculty and staff.

Streeter ended his speech with a promise.

“I need you to know that as long as I am superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District it will be my personal mission to ensure that no child in our community is shortchanged, or receives a substandard education, because of poor funding at the state level or because of asinine ideas coming from politicians.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries