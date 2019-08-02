Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
Road One South plays for the National Night Out Kickoff on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in downtown Prescott.
Photo Gallery
National Night Out Kickoff Concert 2019
The goal of Friday’s event is to highlight and remind community members about National Night Out and provide an opportunity for the public to meet various law-enforcement agencies in one place.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, as well as police departments from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Yavapai-Prescott Tribe, the Attorney General’s office and others hosted the event. Sheriff’s Office volunteers also will be on hand.
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
03
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...