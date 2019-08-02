Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott

Road One South plays for the National Night Out Kickoff on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in downtown Prescott.

The goal of Friday’s event is to highlight and remind community members about National Night Out and provide an opportunity for the public to meet various law-enforcement agencies in one place.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, as well as police departments from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Yavapai-Prescott Tribe, the Attorney General’s office and others hosted the event. Sheriff’s Office volunteers also will be on hand.