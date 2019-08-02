Obituary: Clifton LaTaine Brasher

Clifton LaTaine Brasher, aka Clif the Mac Tool Man, was well known throughout central Arizona as "The Mac Tool Man." He sold tools to shops, mechanics, schools and to anyone in between who was in need of that "special" tool from his tool truck. Clif sold Mac Tools from 1980 until he retired in 2007.

Clif moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1979 from Allen Park, Michigan. In Allen Park he worked for Hornet Remer in the tool and die industry. He was a jack of all trades, yet a master of few. Clif remodeled his home, built a canoe that he and another very large man could not tip and when he needed to repair something that he didn't know about it took college classes to learn to fix it. Clif was also a novice photographer and in his spare time photographed weddings and did portraits.

Clif was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (Phelps). His children, Kellie and Lisa Gartner, will miss him greatly, as well as his five grandchildren, Kirt, Carrie and Katie Gartner and Taryn and Jacob Brasher. He was a central piece in all their lives.

A celebration of Clif's life will be held at Flinn Park in Prescott, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy stories and food; please bring your own beverage.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.



Information provided by survivors.