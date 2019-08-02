OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 02
Man accused of holding teachers hostage at a Phoenix school

Authorities say a man wanted on felony warrants has been arrested after he was accused of holding a roomful of teachers hostage at a north Phoenix private school. Police were pursuing Jobe on foot Monday, Aug. 2, 2019, for his warrants when they say he entered a classroom at Northwest Christian School and told the teachers he had a gun. (Google Maps Screenshot)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 5:35 p.m.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a man wanted on felony warrants has been arrested after he was accused of holding a roomful of teachers hostage at a north Phoenix private school.

Phoenix police say 24-year-old Chad Eben Jobe is accused of 12 counts of kidnapping.

Police were pursuing Jobe on foot Monday for his warrants when they say he entered a classroom at Northwest Christian School and told the teachers he had a gun.

Police say no weapon was found, nobody was injured and Jobe was arrested.

Jobe is jailed on a $50,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.

It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

