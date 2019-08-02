Listen to live, local musicians at Sing! Sing! Sing! Fest Aug. 4

Sing! Sing! Sing! Fest will be held at the Highlands Center for Natural History Amphitheater, Discovery Gardens and on the patio, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4

Come listen as local musicians share the music of Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary and more.

Tickets are $20 ($12 for Highlands Center Members).

For more information visit visit highlandscenter.org.

