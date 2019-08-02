Letter: Water usage

Editor:

Less water usage? Let us remember that water usage is measured by the metering system by users. There was no way to measure the loss of millions of gallons from the broken and leaking delivery systems that constantly wash away various portions of our town. Let us evaluate the Prescott Lakes disaster not too long ago and consider the litigation by the homeowners. That loss of our precious resource cannot be measured or replaced. When will common sense prevail instead of skewed statistics.

Robert Bokelman

Prescott