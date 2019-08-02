Learn how to create beautiful paper art at free origami class Aug. 4

Prescott Orgami Fanatics: Intro to Origami class is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Learn about origami history, tools, materials and more while creating origami in this easy to intermediate level paper folding class being presented by an experienced paper folder. Paper is provided.

This is a free class for adults and teens. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information call 928-777-1526 or visit www.prescottlibrary.info.

