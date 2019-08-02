Learn how to create beautiful paper art at free origami class Aug. 4
Prescott Orgami Fanatics: Intro to Origami class is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Learn about origami history, tools, materials and more while creating origami in this easy to intermediate level paper folding class being presented by an experienced paper folder. Paper is provided.
This is a free class for adults and teens. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information call 928-777-1526 or visit www.prescottlibrary.info.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Monsoon season finally here to stay in quad-city area
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- 14th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, July 27-28
- Father and son arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in Black Canyon City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
03
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...