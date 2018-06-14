OFFERS
Lawmaker expelled in misconduct case no longer gravely ill

In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Don Shooter testifies during a hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. Shooter, the first state lawmaker in the nation to be first kicked out of office amid sexual misconduct claims since the #MeToo movement started, is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing. A family spokeswoman says on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, former Arizona Rep. Shooter's condition has improved since undergoing two surgeries, though he remains intubated and in an intensive care unit. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 5:11 p.m.

PHOENIX — The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.

Lobbyist Gretchen Jacobs, a family friend of former Arizona Rep. Don Shooter, says Friday the ex-lawmaker's condition has improved since undergoing two surgeries, though he remains intubated and in an intensive care unit.

Jacobs says Shooter's health concerns went to a hospital a week ago for the blockage.

Shooter was expelled from the Legislature in 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts.

Many other women complained he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Shooter said at the time his actions didn't justify expulsion.

