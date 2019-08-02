Landscape improvements underway on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley
Crews started this week landscaping the median areas on Glassford Hill Road between Long Look Drive and the Pioneer Parkway (Highway 89 A), according to a news release from town officials in Prescott Valley.
The improvements are part of the town’s subdivision development agreement with the Granville housing development. The landscaping that includes new trees is expected to be completed by October.
Lane closures next to the medians will be required during daytime construction. Drivers may experience some delays, and are encouraged to be alert and drive safely in the work zone, the release said.
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
03
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...