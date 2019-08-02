Landscape improvements underway on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley

Crews started this week landscaping the median areas on Glassford Hill Road between Long Look Drive and the Pioneer Parkway (Highway 89 A), according to a news release from town officials in Prescott Valley.

The improvements are part of the town’s subdivision development agreement with the Granville housing development. The landscaping that includes new trees is expected to be completed by October.

Lane closures next to the medians will be required during daytime construction. Drivers may experience some delays, and are encouraged to be alert and drive safely in the work zone, the release said.