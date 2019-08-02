Kick-off to National Night Out Friday, Aug. 2

Music, law-enforcement displays and representatives from a variety of agencies are kicking off National Night Out at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office as well as police departments from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Yavapai-Prescott Tribe, the Attorney General’s office and Sheriff’s Office volunteers will be on hand.

Local blues band Road One South will perform, in conjunction with Prescott’s Summer Concert Series.

This is a free even for all ages. YCSO-based neighborhood watch programs are encouraged to attend.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Local law-enforcement agencies to host annual National Night Out kickoff concert tonight

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.