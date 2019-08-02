OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Greinke eager to watch and learn with AL West-leading Astros
MLB

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke speaks to the media during a press conference before a game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Houston. Greinke was acquired via a trade with the Arizona D-backs on July 31. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke speaks to the media during a press conference before a game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Houston. Greinke was acquired via a trade with the Arizona D-backs on July 31. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 10:44 p.m.

HOUSTON — Zack Greinke has admired the Houston Astros from afar. Now he gets to see them close up, and the newly acquired ace is looking forward to that opportunity.

“Probably just being able to watch them play every day ... and just being able to be around some really good players and some talented athletes with a lot of baseball knowledge,” he said Friday at an introductory news conference.

“And I think anytime you’re on a new team, but especially a team like this there’s a lot of learning you can do. I think they’ll be more fun to watch than your average team, so that will be nice, too, watching good baseball,” he said.

The AL West leaders got Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks for four prospects in a startling trade Wednesday minutes before the deadline to complete deals. The 35-year-old righty joins All-Stars Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in an imposing rotation.

Since the trade, many have declared that Houston has the best rotation in baseball.

“It’s up there,” Greinke said. “There’s some other good ones, though. I haven’t seen the American League much, but there’s some good ones in the National League, that’s for sure.”

The Astros began the day with an eight-game division lead over Oakland. Houston won the 2017 World Series — Greinke, a six-time All-Star, has never gotten past the NL Championship Series. He’s 3-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 11 postseason starts.

“This is all about one thing and it’s about winning a championship this year,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Manager AJ Hinch shared in Luhnow’s excitement.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” Hinch said. “And he joins a couple of guys, really a handful of guys that are really good. He’s a very interesting guy. He’s evolved as a pitcher. He’s a creative pitch-maker with elite stuff and a cerebral approach that is arguably second to none in the big leagues.”

The Astros got Greinke along with starter Aaron Sanchez, reliever Joe Biagini and catcher Martin Maldonado just before the trade deadline.

Greinke was 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 23 starts this season and provides a pronounced upgrade over the variety of players they’ve cycled through to start behind Verlander, Cole and Wade Miley this season.

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner has also played with Kansas City, Milwaukee, the Angels and Dodgers in his 16-year career. He’s gone 197-122 with a 3.36 ERA in 477 games overall.

Greinke’s addition gives the Astros four starting pitchers with ERAs in the top 15 in the majors this year. Verlander is fifth with a 2.73 ERA, Cole is 10th at 2.87, Greinke ranks 11th and Miley is 14th at 3.06. Verlander leads the AL in wins (14) and ERA, and Cole tops with the majors with 216 strikeouts.

Houston hosted Seattle on Friday night. Earlier in the day, Astros owner Jim Crane talked with Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz about outstanding rotations.

“Smoltz said, ‘Man, you really did a great job of putting that together,’” Crane said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, it looks like Smoltz, (Tom) Glavine and (Greg) Maddux.’ And he said, ‘No, no, no, no, you guys are way better than we ever were.’ He was very complimentary. So getting it from a guy like that who was on some great teams is really special. You can rate them, but we’ve got to go pitch and win games.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with D-backs
ALDS Preview: Playoff vet Verlander opposes 1st-timer Sale
Verlander, Astros beat Diamondbacks 5-4, extend AL West lead
Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener
Springer helps Astros beat D-backs 10-4, extend AL West lead

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SAT
03
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
03
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
03
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
03
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries