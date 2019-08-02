Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Krista Carman to the Yavapai County Superior Court, according to a press release Friday afternoon.
The vacancy on the Yavapai County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Trebesch.
Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. When a judge retires or resigns prior to a general election, the vacancy created by the retirement or resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election, according to the release.
“Krista’s depth and breadth of practice, as well as her commitment to serving the community, make her well-equipped to serve the Yavapai County community,” Ducey said in a statement. “I am pleased to appoint Krista to the Yavapai County Superior Court.”
Carman is a trial attorney who currently practices in the areas of personal injury, employment, insurance coverage, probate, commercial litigation, medical malpractice and victim’s rights. She also serves as an appointed arbitrator for the Yavapai County Superior Court and volunteer fee arbitrator for the State Bar of Arizona.
Before starting her own law firm, Carman was a partner with Warnock, MacKinlay & Carman.
Carman is the Vice President of the Arizona Association for Justice/Arizona Trial Lawyers Association. She has served on the State Bar of Arizona Civil Jury Instructions Committee and Supreme Court Committee on Civil Justice Reform.
Former Gov. Jan Brewer appointed her to the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments where she served from 2015 to 2018. She has received awards from the Arizona Women Lawyer’s Association, Yavapai County Bar Association and Prescott Area Young Professionals.
With a passion for children, Carman is very active in the Yavapai County community. She serves as President of the Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation. She is on the board of directors for the Community Pregnancy Center of Prescott. Additionally, she is the regional co-coordinator for the high school mock trial competition.
Carman is a Northern Arizona University graduate with degrees in elementary education and special education. She then graduated from Arizona State University College of Law.
Information provided by office of the governor of Arizona.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Monsoon season finally here to stay in quad-city area
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- 14th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, July 27-28
- Father and son arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in Black Canyon City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
03
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...