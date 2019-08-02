OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 02
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Funt: Forgive me. This is cold

mugshot photo
By Peter Funt
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 7:41 p.m.

Here’s the weather summary, as printed the other day on the front page of the San Francisco Chronicle: “Hot and sunny. Highs from 65 to 105.”

A 40-degree swing? On a single day? All within a tiny geographic zone? What’s with that?

Those of us who live along the sliver of California coast where temperatures are usually at - or below - the lower “high” noted above, wear hooded jackets and sweaters in mid-summer. It’s downright embarrassing. How can I complain to my relatives back East about the uncomfortable chill while they’re soaked with perspiration after a one-block walk from subway to office?

Don’t get me wrong: I’m plenty worried about global warming and the manifestations of climate change. I’m concerned when I see news coverage of visitors at the Eiffel Tower plunging into the Trocadero fountain to escape record heat of 109 degrees. Still, the variations in temperature I deal with daily leave me cold.

A few nights ago in San Francisco the Giants won a thrilling baseball game and yet TV reporter Amy Gutierrez, bundled in a winter coat as she stood shivering near the dugout, couldn’t keep from complaining about “freezing.” That must not have sat well with viewers just a few miles inland where air conditioners were struggling to cut through the heat.

A weather buff back East with whom I correspond regularly notes that Maine has a similar condition in which offshore Atlantic winds frequently cause a 10 to 20 degree differential with adjacent inland. But a 40-degree variance? Not likely.

“June Gloom,” as they call it here on the Monterey Peninsula, is actually a summer-long condition, lasting until after Labor Day. I don’t know of any home with air conditioning. The community swimming pool is heated in August. The ocean is unthinkably cold, entered only by the bravest of souls in wet suits. Lobby fireplaces at local hotels roar throughout summer.

The oddest thing about California is that we often record the nation’s high and low temperature on the same day. The state has the most variable climate in North America. The other afternoon it was 114 in Palm Springs, 105 in Bakersfield and 56 in my driveway.

For those of us in the Sunless Belt, global warming is an abstract condition that we accept on faith, sort of like the Earth’s roundness.

That said, I’m genuinely sorry to be fretting about shivering. Seems the weather is always better on the other side of the map.

Peter Funt is a writer and speaker. His book, “Cautiously Optimistic,” is available at Amazon.com and CandidCamera.com. Columns distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons, Inc., newspaper syndicate.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pet Talk: Help your pet weather winter’s cold
Record-breaking heat Monday in Prescott
Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve
Humane Society: Keep pets warm and cozy in cold weather
Heat has stranglehold on West, toughening wildfire fight

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries