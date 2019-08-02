Federal authorities: Suspect fatally shoots self in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE — Authorities say a suspect is dead after a car chase involving federal agents in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police on Friday identified the man who federal officials said shot himself Thursday as 40-year-old Jason Lara Godinez.
U.S. Marshals Service officials said Thursday that agents with the violent offender’s task force were pursuing a suspect when they maneuvered their vehicles to surround his vehicle.
But officials say the suspect pulled out a gun and killed himself inside his vehicle before agents could take him into custody.
Details on why Godinez was sought by authorities weren't released.
