OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ex-Olympic skater Ashley Wagner writes of 2008 sex assault
Olympics

In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, Ashley Wagner waits for her scores during the women’s free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. The former Olympian says she was sexually assaulted by another figure skater in 2008 when she 17. (Tony Avelar/AP, File)

In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, Ashley Wagner waits for her scores during the women’s free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. The former Olympian says she was sexually assaulted by another figure skater in 2008 when she 17. (Tony Avelar/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 10:37 p.m.

Former Olympian Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by another figure skater in 2008 when she 17.

The three-time national champion wrote in USA Today on Thursday that John Coughlin climbed into her bed after a party at a skating camp and began kissing and groping her. Coughlin was 22 at the time and took his life in January at 33.

Wagner says she was “absolutely paralyzed in fear.”

Wagner won an Olympic team bronze medal in 2014 and is now retired from competitive skating. She says she feared speaking out earlier because she competes in a sport where judges determine success. She told the newspaper two factors helped change her mind — the emergence of the #MeToo movement and Coughlin’s coaching suspension in January by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an organization dedicated to protecting young athletes from abuse.

USA Today also reported that Coughlin’s former pairs partner from 2004-07, Bridget Namiotka, posted on Facebook in May that Coughlin “sexually abused” her for two years.

Wagner said soon after that night in 2008 she told two people close to her about what happened. USA Today spoke to one of those, who confirmed her account but was not identified because of the “sensitivity of the topic.” Wagner said she spoke with officials at U.S. Figure Skating in February.

In a USFS statement released to the newspaper, spokeswoman Barbara Reichert said:

“What happened to Ashley should not happen to anyone, period. Ashley is incredibly strong; not just to have the courage to come forward with her story, but to share her experience publicly to help others. Ashley recently spoke at U.S. Figure Skating athlete safety seminars and her experience and message of empowerment had a profound impact on skaters and their parents.”

The U.S. Center for SafeSport and the figure skating federation had begun investigating allegations lodged against Coughlin late last year. They found enough evidence to warrant an interim suspension barring him from attending activities sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic Committee. Coughlin had become a coach and TV commentator after retiring from skating.

Coughlin maintained his innocence throughout the investigations. He was found dead Jan. 18 at his father’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.

His father, Mike Coughlin, said by phone Thursday the allegations against his son go back many years, and he doesn’t believe any are valid. He adds his son did not coach any of those skaters and he had no leverage over them.

“John was a fellow skater with the people involved,” Mike Coughlin said. “And it is, you know, just a tragic situation.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nagasu, Tennell, Chen earn Olympic figure skating spots
Nassar, trainer charged with sex assault; Karolyis cleared
Top U.S. gymnasts say they were abuse victims
San Francisco police recover Olympic skater's costumes
Kobritz: Olympic games not about gold medals, but life lessons

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SAT
03
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
03
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
03
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
03
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries