Church News: Week of Aug. 3, 2019
National Night Out Come and join us for “National Night Out” in our neighborhood for fun and fellowship promoting police community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhood safer and more caring. Come for food, fun & fellowship on Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at PVU METHODIST, 8944 E Sommer Dr. 928-772-3110.
Unity of Prescott Come and discover the God of your own heart! 145 S. Arizona Ave. 445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Rev. Terrence Padgett’s message is “Always Do Your Best.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening. 928-445-1850 office@unityprescott.org.
Firm Foundation Bible Church is beginning a weekly youth night each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Join us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. We are located at 8933 Florentine Rd in Prescott Valley. 928-772-5427 khjurgens39@gmail.com.
Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for August 9th and 10th Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10, Parashat Davarim, Deuteronomy 1:1 3:22 Call 928-708-0018 for details. office@brithshalom-az.org.
