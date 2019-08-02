Chino Valley schools eye more resources in the classroom

When the “kiddos” in Chino Valley Unified School District go off to their first day of school Monday, Aug. 5, they’ll find there’s a little bit of new mixed with the familiar.

They will be using new math books and making use of more technology, said Superintendent John Scholl. Those math books are updated with the most current standards and with the new adoption, the district is using the technology component more than it has in the past, Scholl said. It’s a lot different than back when he went to school because there wasn’t a whole lot of technology to use, he said.

“I didn’t have internet at home, the internet hadn’t been invented, I didn’t have a computer at home,” Scholl said. “Now there’s a lot more resources that these textbook publishers provide.”

In the past, the assessments given to the students were provided from an outside vendor but this year it will be the assessments provided by the publisher of those books to measure how well they are doing toward the standards, he said.

Chino Valley Unified School District is also continuing to move toward Chromebooks and away from desktop PCs except for in its offices and for its teachers, Scholl said. The district has more than 300 Chromebooks that will be carted into classrooms, he said.

“Instead of having a room dedicated to computers, we can use the existing rooms and bring in a Chrome cart,” Scholl said. “Every kid comes in, grabs a Chromebook, goes to their desk and they can do stuff, either the math assessments or they can write a paper…”

Coming into the school year, the district is fully staffed when it comes to teachers, which doesn’t happen all the time, Scholl said, calling it a good feeling and a good place to be. However, thanks to larger kindergarten classes, there is a need for an additional kindergarten position, he said. In the past, there have been some small classes of about 145 kids but this year it looks like it’s going to be close to 170 or 175, Scholl said. A couple of paraprofessionals and some bus drivers are also needed, but that’s pretty normal, he said.

Additionally, juniors at the high school responded well to taking the ACT last year and that’s something that will continue this year, Scholl said. The rules have changed again though, making it so the ACT test will have to be given in addition to the successor to the AZMerit test called AZM2, he said.

“Our 10th graders will take (AZM2), our 11th graders will take the ACT, our ninth graders will do an ACT-type test,” Scholl said. “And then the seniors do senior stuff because they’re ready to graduate.”