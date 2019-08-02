OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 02
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley schools eye more resources in the classroom
District to post for additional kindergarten position

Lizzy Kreitinger, first grade teacher at Territorial Early Childhood Center, meets Hayden Gray, a student in her class, during the Meet the Teacher event Thursday, Aug. 1. Meet the Teacher allows students to see their teacher and classrooms before the first day of school. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Lizzy Kreitinger, first grade teacher at Territorial Early Childhood Center, meets Hayden Gray, a student in her class, during the Meet the Teacher event Thursday, Aug. 1. Meet the Teacher allows students to see their teacher and classrooms before the first day of school. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 8:06 p.m.

When the “kiddos” in Chino Valley Unified School District go off to their first day of school Monday, Aug. 5, they’ll find there’s a little bit of new mixed with the familiar.

They will be using new math books and making use of more technology, said Superintendent John Scholl. Those math books are updated with the most current standards and with the new adoption, the district is using the technology component more than it has in the past, Scholl said. It’s a lot different than back when he went to school because there wasn’t a whole lot of technology to use, he said.

“I didn’t have internet at home, the internet hadn’t been invented, I didn’t have a computer at home,” Scholl said. “Now there’s a lot more resources that these textbook publishers provide.”

In the past, the assessments given to the students were provided from an outside vendor but this year it will be the assessments provided by the publisher of those books to measure how well they are doing toward the standards, he said.

Chino Valley Unified School District is also continuing to move toward Chromebooks and away from desktop PCs except for in its offices and for its teachers, Scholl said. The district has more than 300 Chromebooks that will be carted into classrooms, he said.

“Instead of having a room dedicated to computers, we can use the existing rooms and bring in a Chrome cart,” Scholl said. “Every kid comes in, grabs a Chromebook, goes to their desk and they can do stuff, either the math assessments or they can write a paper…”

Coming into the school year, the district is fully staffed when it comes to teachers, which doesn’t happen all the time, Scholl said, calling it a good feeling and a good place to be. However, thanks to larger kindergarten classes, there is a need for an additional kindergarten position, he said. In the past, there have been some small classes of about 145 kids but this year it looks like it’s going to be close to 170 or 175, Scholl said. A couple of paraprofessionals and some bus drivers are also needed, but that’s pretty normal, he said.

Additionally, juniors at the high school responded well to taking the ACT last year and that’s something that will continue this year, Scholl said. The rules have changed again though, making it so the ACT test will have to be given in addition to the successor to the AZMerit test called AZM2, he said.

“Our 10th graders will take (AZM2), our 11th graders will take the ACT, our ninth graders will do an ACT-type test,” Scholl said. “And then the seniors do senior stuff because they’re ready to graduate.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Territorial moves ahead with second grade plan
Four-day week greets Chino's 2009-10 year
Teachers, students learn from 'money games'
Moving day at Territorial Early Education Center
School district deals with substitute crisis

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries