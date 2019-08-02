Chino Valley schools eye more resources in the classroom
District to post for additional kindergarten position
When the “kiddos” in Chino Valley Unified School District go off to their first day of school Monday, Aug. 5, they’ll find there’s a little bit of new mixed with the familiar.
They will be using new math books and making use of more technology, said Superintendent John Scholl. Those math books are updated with the most current standards and with the new adoption, the district is using the technology component more than it has in the past, Scholl said. It’s a lot different than back when he went to school because there wasn’t a whole lot of technology to use, he said.
“I didn’t have internet at home, the internet hadn’t been invented, I didn’t have a computer at home,” Scholl said. “Now there’s a lot more resources that these textbook publishers provide.”
In the past, the assessments given to the students were provided from an outside vendor but this year it will be the assessments provided by the publisher of those books to measure how well they are doing toward the standards, he said.
Chino Valley Unified School District is also continuing to move toward Chromebooks and away from desktop PCs except for in its offices and for its teachers, Scholl said. The district has more than 300 Chromebooks that will be carted into classrooms, he said.
“Instead of having a room dedicated to computers, we can use the existing rooms and bring in a Chrome cart,” Scholl said. “Every kid comes in, grabs a Chromebook, goes to their desk and they can do stuff, either the math assessments or they can write a paper…”
Coming into the school year, the district is fully staffed when it comes to teachers, which doesn’t happen all the time, Scholl said, calling it a good feeling and a good place to be. However, thanks to larger kindergarten classes, there is a need for an additional kindergarten position, he said. In the past, there have been some small classes of about 145 kids but this year it looks like it’s going to be close to 170 or 175, Scholl said. A couple of paraprofessionals and some bus drivers are also needed, but that’s pretty normal, he said.
Additionally, juniors at the high school responded well to taking the ACT last year and that’s something that will continue this year, Scholl said. The rules have changed again though, making it so the ACT test will have to be given in addition to the successor to the AZMerit test called AZM2, he said.
“Our 10th graders will take (AZM2), our 11th graders will take the ACT, our ninth graders will do an ACT-type test,” Scholl said. “And then the seniors do senior stuff because they’re ready to graduate.”
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
03
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...