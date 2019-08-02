OFFERS
Adams helps Nationals beat Diamondbacks 3-0
MLB

Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles (16) celebrates with Brian Dozier (9) and Trea Turner (7) after the team’s 3-0 win in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles (16) celebrates with Brian Dozier (9) and Trea Turner (7) after the team’s 3-0 win in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 2, 2019 10:47 p.m.

PHOENIX — Late lineup addition Matt Adams broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning double and Joe Ross won his first game in more than two years when Washington opened a nine-game road trip with a 3-0 victory at Arizona on Friday night.

Ross and four relievers, including trade-deadline acquisitions Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland, limited the Diamondbacks to one hit as the Nationals broke a two-game losing streak.

Juan Soto hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to extend his career-high RBI streak to seven games. He has reached base safely in nine straight, with four homers and nine RBIs.

Adams, who started when Howie Kendricks was a late scratch, doubled with two outs off left-hander Alex Young in the sixth after Adam Eaton led off with a double and Brian Dozier was intentionally walked with two outs.

Adams, a left-handed hitter, is 12-for-41 with 14 RBIs against lefties this season.

Ross (1-3) gave up one hit and five walks in 5 1/3 innings in his second start of the season, the only hit coming when Young beat out a slow roller past the mound with one out in the fifth inning. He struck out three for his first win since July 4, 2017.

The Nationals 39-20 since May 24 and are tied with the Cubs and for the top NL wild card spot. Arizona fell 4 1/2 games behind the wild card leaders.

Elias retired the two batters he faced after relieving Ross in the sixth inning and Strickland struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh.

Sean Doolittle pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 24th save in 28 attempts. The Nationals entered game with a major league-high 5.90 bullpen ERA.

Young (3-1) gave up three hits and three walks while striking out a career-high nine in his sixth major league appearance, his fifth start. Trea Turner’s leadoff single in the first inning was Washington’s only hit Eaton doubled in the sixth.

GOT MILK?

Washington manager Dave Martinez spent part of his off day Thursday milking cows at the Arizona Dairy Company, which has a herd of 13,000 cows in suburban east Mesa. “I had to do it just to say I did it,” Martinez uttered. “I like to do different things.”

FREE RIDE

Doolittle became the first pitcher to use the bullpen cart this season when he entered in the ninth inning. He also used it three times last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Matt Andriese (left foot contusion) threw 24 pitches in a rookie Arizona League game Thursday and is expected to continue his rehab assignment at Class A Visalia on Sunday . Luke Weaver (forearm strain) played catch at 150 feet Friday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (14-4, 3.26) has won seven straight starts since a 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on June 15, when he gave up six runs and four homers) in five innings. He had a 1.14 ERA in five July starts.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (9-7, 3.91), mentioned prominently in trade rumors, was 4-1 with four quality starts and 44 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings in July. He 0-5 in six career starts against the Nationals.

