Woof Down Lunch fundraising event Saturday, August 3

The Woof Down Lunch fundraising event takes place at Courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

This is a dog-friendly fundraiser featuring vendors, live music, dog obedience demonstrations, a dog trick trainer, local K-9 units, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Search Dog Unit, a dog agility course, dog contests, kid activities and adoptable dog introductions.

Admission is free, but you can purchase a $20 ticket which includes a picnic lunch and choice of a handcrafted pet bowl or 10 drawing tickets for chances to win gift baskets, a dog cookie or treat from Whiskers Barkery, and pet food samples for your furry friend.

For tickets and information, visit UnitedAnimalFriends.org or call 928-778-2924. All proceeds benefit animals in need.

