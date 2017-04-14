OFFERS
Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver

This Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the mangled remains of cars involved in a fatal wrong-way driver accident on Interstate 17 in Phoenix. The Prescott Police Department issued five tips Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 1:17 p.m.

After a two-vehicle collision on State Route 69 just east of Walker Road on Wednesday night, an investigation by Prescott Police revealed the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver who was experiencing a medical episode.

No injuries were reported from the accident in Prescott, but Prescott Police used the incident to remind the public how serious wrong-way incidents can become.

“These types of incidents involving wrong-way drivers often times end tragically with serious injury or death,” Prescott Police spokesperson Corey Kasun said in a statement Thursday morning.

Here are five tips Prescott Police offer to the public to avoid such incidents:

No. 1: Stay vigilant

Always scan well ahead of the road while you are driving. This will assist you in detecting a wrong-way driver and allow you more time to react.

No. 2: Right-lane driving

Drive in the right-hand lane of travel whenever possible. Typically wrong-way drivers travel in the left lane believing that they are on a two-lane, undivided roadway.

No. 3: Slow down, brake hard

If you encounter a wrong-way driver, slow down quickly and pull off to the right side of the roadway if at all possible.

If a collision is unavoidable, brake hard and steer your vehicle sideways to help avoid a head-on collision. While serious injury may still occur, you will increase your chances of survival by avoiding a head-on collision.

No. 4: Impairment

The vast majority of wrong-way drivers can be attributed to impairment or confusion. Stay extra alert while driving between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as 70% of wrong-way driver incidents occur between those hours.

No. 5: Call 911

If you have successfully avoided a wrong-way driver, pull over and immediately call 911. Never assume someone else has already phoned the police.

And finally, always wear your seat belt! Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

When worn correctly, seat belts have proven to reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by nearly 50%.

