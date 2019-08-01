Obituary: Gayla Remp
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 11 p.m.
Gayla Remp, born in Lindsay, Oklahoma, on Jan. 6, 1937, and passed away in Sparks, Nevada, on June 20, 2019.
She contributed to establishing and building of Chino Valley United Methodist Church with her husband, Pastor Bob Remp.
Gayla is survived by her sisters, Pat and Sandy; children Kelly, Andy and Maggie.
Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11, 2019, at C.V.U.M.C.
Information provided by survivors.
