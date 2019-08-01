NAZ Suns to host open tryouts Sept. 8 in Prescott Valley
NBA G League
PRESCOTT VALLEY — For the fourth consecutive year, the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League will host tryouts, the club announced Thursday afternoon.
The tryout is scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Players can check in beginning at 8 a.m.
Northern Arizona is scheduled to host a second tryout session in Phoenix with a date and venue to be determined.
Players interested in making a G League club must be 18 or older and can register at nazsuns.com/tryouts. A $150 per person fee for early registration is required. The fee moves to $200 the week of the tryout.
In their first three years playing in Prescott Valley, the Suns have invited 11 local tryout players to training camp and five have made the club.
Last season, Retin Obasohan made the roster and averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 33 games (14 starts). He was invited to participate with the parent-club Phoenix Suns for the 2019 Summer League in Las Vegas.
The most notable local tryout player in Suns history is former guard Josh Gray, who made the roster in 2016-17 and became one of the best point guards in the G League.
Gray played with the Phoenix Suns on two separate 10-day contracts, and is currently a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Suns (12-38 in 2018-19) finished last in the Western Conference a season ago, but were 9-14 over their last two-plus months of the season.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
