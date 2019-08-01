OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 02
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school

Mile High Middle School industrial arts/applied technology teacher Terry Pemberton, starting his 49th year in the district, with administrative assistant Tracy Courson in the school office. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Mile High Middle School industrial arts/applied technology teacher Terry Pemberton, starting his 49th year in the district, with administrative assistant Tracy Courson in the school office. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 10:16 p.m.

Photo Gallery

First Day Of School At Taylor Hicks

Long before school buses pulled into the Mile High Middle School parking lot in Prescott, industrial arts/applied technology teacher Terry Pemberton was on the campus, readying for his first day.

No stranger to the chaotic delight that comes with students’ return to their regular school schedule, Pemberton joked Thursday morning he is way more confident than he was his first year — 49 years ago.

“I love what I do. Everybody here makes a difference, said Pemberton who with his wife of a half century, Sandy, has two adult children and four grandchildren.

Pemberton, 71, known for his jovial nature, engaging lessons and now white handlebar mustache, is the most veteran teacher in the district — beginning his career in Prescott in 1971 teaching what was then known as “shop class” to middle school students between sixth and ninth grades.

At teacher opening ceremonies, Pemberton earned cheers and applause for his continued desire to be in a classroom rather than retired on a beach somewhere.

He jokes that his classes today include grandchildren of some of the more than 20,000 students he has taught how to build, weld and design all kinds of stuff. His courses enable students to explore — with hands-on experience — science, math, technology and engineering with assorted projects. Pemberton, too, has taught ham radio and video-production courses.

A craftsman, Pemberton not only taught for 39 years at Granite Mountain School when it housed sixth through eighth grades but helped build the school adjacent to Abia Judd Elementary on Williamson Valley Road.

A master teacher twice honored as a Yavapai County Teacher of the Year finalist, Pemberton is often called on to assist his younger colleagues. He was mentoring on this first day.

As for his own exploratory, first-semester industrial art classes, which will also include some video production, and a second semester course in welding, Pemberton said he feels privileged to interact with some 400 to 500 of the school’s students throughout the course of the year.

“I come an hour early every day and stay a couple hours late,” said Pemberton, who intends to teach at least through his 50th year in education as long as his health and patient wife allow. “I’m just a guy who loves to m come to work every day.”

NEW BEGINNINGS

Across the district at Taylor Hicks, Aubrey Wilson emitted positive energy as she made her way through the halls on what was her first day as a new-to-the-district special education teacher for second through fourth grades.

“It’s beautiful. This whole day is beautiful,” the badge-wearing Wilson declared.

Even more so for the seven-year teaching veteran, because Taylor Hicks is where she went to elementary school.

Wilson said she is delighted to be able to now work in the district where she was educated.

“It’s just so wonderful to be back, she said.

Before the 8:10 a.m. bell signaled the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, Taylor Hicks Principal Kelsey Secor and the rest of the staff arranged themselves as a welcoming committee for their new and returning students. This year, the school offers not only a satellite classroom for the Discovery Gardens preschool program, but also a toddler room for 2- and 3-year-olds.

Within a few minutes after buses departed, and parents were on their way, the school was in learning mode.

“You’re all Bobcats! You’re going to have the best day,” Secor said to a group of 20 or so kindergarteners in Shelley Soifer’s class.

Prior to entering her class, Soifer posed with daughter, Leah, who is entering third grade.

With her students all seated on the floor, Soifer launched their day with the daily “business” — attendance — followed with greeting each child with a handshake, and hugs for any children who so desired. She then followed with a time of sharing “good things” with each other.

Then it was story time.

Student Sabrina Harmon, wearing a polka-dot bow in her blonde hair and a red-and-white striped dress, was all smiles as Soifer offered directions and gently prodded students into their new daily routine.

Sabrina articulated what many of her kindergarten peers, and even some high schoolers, were likely feeling this first day.

“I’m a little nervous,” she said in a whisper.

Taylor Hicks Parent-Teacher Association President Hilary Horton can appreciate Sabrina’s apprehension — but is confident she and every other child will come to love this school. Horton has a fourth-grader, Mia, at the school; her oldest, Audrey, is at Mile High Middle School and youngest, Kane, will attend next year.

“This is our second home,” Horton concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Taylor Hicks’ new principal in running for state award as ‘rookie’ elementary school administrator
Optimism is the word on the first day of school
PUSD elementary schools endorse new handwriting curriculum that meets state cursive standards
Taylor Hicks students start school newspaper
Prescott Unified presents 'Going the Extra Mile' Awards

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries