Local Sports in Brief: Open spots still left for Antelope Lanes Senior League
Local Sports in Brief

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 11:22 p.m.

Attention bowlers, there are still a few openings on a great, fun senior league on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Denise at Antelope Lanes at 772-7331, or the secretary at 775-3746. Come join us.

Women bowlers wanted at Early Birds bowling league starting on Aug. 8

The Early birds bowling league is a group of women, of all ages and abilities, who enjoy getting together once a week to bowl. While the league is competitive, a supportive, friendly and fun atmosphere is still the No. 1 priority over anything else. League play will take place ever Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Plaza Bowl starting on Aug. 8. And lasting through April 23. Anyone interested is welcome join or contact league secretary Marcia Jacobson at 928-830-2572.

Prescott Area Tennis Association to host Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament

The Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2 and is hosted by PATA (Prescott Area Tennis Association). Taking place at the Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott, the tournament is open to men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles - open divisions and age 40-75. The cost is $48.88 for the first singles, $48.88 for additional singles, $38.13 for first doubles and $38.13 for additional doubles. You must be a member of USTA to participate in this sanctioned tournament. You can also sign up by going to PATA’s website at Prescotttennis.com. Click on the link for the tournament and it will take you to the registration page. The deadline for registration is Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time.) For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

WWE Live returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sept. 28

WWE LIVE comes back to the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Many of the sport’s most iconic stars will take over Prescott Valley for a night of heart-pounding body slams and backbreaking throws. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For those who want a one of a kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience Packages. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunities with WWE superstars. Packages and full details will be available on Ticketmaster.com.

