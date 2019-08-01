Kornukopia Calendar: Aug. 2-11, 2019

Ongoing

‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Aug. 2-3, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 16-17 and Friday through Saturday, Aug. 23-24; 2 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 10-11, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 17-18 and Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 24-25. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 219 N. Cortez St. in the alley. Tickets are $20, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Kinky Boots,” 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6-7, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W., Highway 89A.

32nd annual Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 8-9, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.ycpac.com.

Friday, Aug. 2

Coffee Talk with Save the Dells, 7 to 9 a.m., Wild Iris Coffeehouse, 124 S Granite Street, Suite E, Prescott.

First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley clothing giveaway, 9 a,m. to noon, 1524 N. Highway 89. Chino Valley. Clothing includes all sizes and for all genders. Shoes, sleepwear, shirts, pants, and many misc. items. We also have lots of infants and toddler clothes. 928--636-2014.

16th Annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 Main St., Prescott Valley. Demonstrations, drawing, kids' section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

It's A Mystery Book Group, The Dry (2017) by Jane Harper, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Road One South, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Lonely Street Productions presents “Rave On! A Saulte to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and More!” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Prescott Gateway Back to School Fashion & Fun Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gateway Mall.

First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley clothing giveaway, 9 a,m. to noon, 1524 N. Highway 89. Chino Valley. Clothing includes all sizes and gender. Shoes, sleepwear, shirts, pants, and many misc items. We also have lots of infants and toddler clothes. 928--636-2014.

16th Annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 Main St., Prescott Valley. Demonstrations, drawing, kids' section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Mile High Square Dance, 6 to 9 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.

Prescott Antique Auto Club presents its 45th annual Watson Lake Car Show, Watson Lake Park at 3101 Watson Lake Rd. off of SR 89 Prescott, today and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No pre-registration for show cars. Vehicles 1994 and older $25 per car Saturday and $10 per car Sunday. General admission is $5 both days, Children 15 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. www.paacaz.com.

Woof Down dog event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yavapai County courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Vendors, live music, demonstrations by dog obedience trainer, dog trick instructor, local police K9 Units and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Search Dog Unit; dog contests, kid activities and adoptable dog introductions. A $20 ticket includes a picnic lunch and handcrafted pet bowl or 10 drawing tickets for chances to win gift baskets. Tickets available at UnitedAnimalFriends.org or at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St., or at the event. 928-778-2924.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. Runs through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

An Evening with Governor Mike Huckabee, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32. www.ycpac.com. 928-776-2000.

Sunday, Aug. 4

16th Annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 Main St., Prescott Valley. Demonstrations, drawing, kids' section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Prescott Antique Auto Club presents its 45th annual Watson Lake Car Show, Watson Lake Park at 3101 Watson Lake Rd. off of SR 89 Prescott, today and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No pre-registration for show cars. Vehicles 1994 and older $25 per car Saturday and $10 per car Sunday. General admission is $5 both days, Children 15 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Origami Fanatics: Intro to Origami, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Paper is provided. All ages.

Sing! Sing! Sing! Music Fest, 1 p.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for youth and $12 for Highlands Center members.

Sedona International Film Festival presents National Theatre’s “Hamlet,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A.

Monday, Aug. 5

Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Let’s Start Writing – A Few Genres, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required, space is limited. 928-759-3040.

Hiroshima/Nagasaki Never Again - Stories from the Nuclear Age presented by Prescott Peacebuilders, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.

Teen Books and Bites, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The first 10 teens to register will get a copy of the September book club choice. For teens in grades 7-12. Register online at the youth desk or call 928-777-1537.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Coffee Talk with Save the Dells, 8 to 10 a.m., Wild Iris Coffeehouse, 124 S Granite Street, Suite E, Prescott.

YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Room 3, Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include button swaps and presentations on the collection, history and preservation of clothing buttons. 928-443-9831.



High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment

Movies at the Elks – “Tombstone,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

The WORDS Book Club will discuss Below Stairs by Margaret Powell at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Join the group in a lively discussion of a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction.

Friday, Aug. 9

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

World Fighting Federation 41, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $15, avaialable at the box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Carolyn O’Bagy Davis will share the story of her collection “The Willard Page: On the Southwest Road at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

Mountain Artists Club Fine Art and Crafts Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Cornhole tournament to benefit Prescott area Habitat for Humanity, 3 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley. Call 928-772-9296 for details.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. Runs through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Tapestry the Album: Music of Carole King, 7 p.m., Prescott Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Mountain Artists Club Fine Art and Crafts Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.

Adult Summer Movie Series: This Beautiful Fantastic, Rated PG, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Light refreshments provided.

Ukulele Concert, 2 to 3 p.m, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. PrescottUkuleleGuild.org.

Still Waters – Sitting Comfortably for Meditation, 9:30 a.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Second Floor Studio One, 117 E. Gurley St. $35.