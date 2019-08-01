Hear six informative presentations at the 16th Annual Western History Symposium, August 3
Updated as of Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:46 PM
The 16th Annual Western History Symposium is being held at Prescott Centennial Center, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.
The Western History Symposium features interesting and informative talks by historians, educators and authors on a variety of subjects relevant to our western heritage. Admission to the presentations are FREE, open to the public and reservations are not necessary.
For additional information about the Western History Symposium call 928-277-2002 or e-mail fred.veil@sharlot.org.
