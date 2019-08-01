At a Glance: Enjoy music downtown
The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues, with more to come in the following week.
Up next, Road One South performs for National Night Out Friday, Aug. 2, followed by Scandalous Trio and Friends Tuesday, Aug. 6. Both start at 6 p.m.
The movies keep coming with more Movies at the Elks, featuring “Tombstone,” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., and musical competitions keep going with more Prescott Sings! at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
For more information, visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.
Watson Lake Car Show
The Prescott Antique Auto Club has its annual Watson Lake Show this weekend from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4.
General admission is $5 per day, cash only, with youth 15 and younger free with an adult. Alongside cars and trucks from 1914 and older, the event includes drawings, parts exchange and swap meet, an old engine fire-up area and a for-sale car corral.
For more information, visit www.paacaz.com.
Have fun with dogs at Woof Down
Enjoy the Woof Down dog event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the courthouse plaza. The event features live music, demonstrations by a dog-obedience trainer and a dog-trick instructor, local police K9 units and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Search Dog Unit, dog contests, kid activities and adoptable dog instructions.
Admission is $20 and includes a picnic lunch and handcrafted pet bowl or 10 drawing tickets for chances to win gift baskets. Tickets are available at www.unitedanimalfriends.org or at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. or at the event.
For more information, call 928-778-2924.
