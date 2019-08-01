Gallery Guide: August 2, 2019
Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.
Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.
Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Oil and Acrylic paintings by artist Roy Hill through Aug. 21.
Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.
Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.
Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables.
Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Art in Motion through Aug. 17; featured artist Melanie Harman, “Elements of Reality.” “Tall Ships and Night Aspens in Spotlight One through Aug. 30. “Images of Nature” in Spotlight Two through Aug. 6. “Designing Women” begins in Spotlight Two Aug. 7
Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.
Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Wild at Heart,” through Oct. 11.
Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.
Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Bucking Broncos” in the James Gallery through Aug. 11.
Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Architecture as Art” runs through Aug. 10.
Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.
Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Featuring 22 abstract paintings by Arizona artist Allen Dutton. New selection of men's Western jewelry and leather accessories by Scully and Lucchese.
Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.
The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.
’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery:" Cindi and Joe Shaffer of Astral Glass Studio" Glass by Cindi Shaffer and Steel & Mixed Media Collaboration Works by Joe Shaffer. In the Main Gallery: “Eclectic Works in Various Media" through August 20.
Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Featuring ceramicists Leigh Cosby, David McDonald, Steve McGovney, Sandy Terry, Myran Whitaker, Jon Oaks and Terry Stone.
Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.
Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.
